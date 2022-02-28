Iowa will no longer offer the wholesale purchase of Russian-produced liquor, part a new measure by Gov. Kim Reynolds to show solidarity to Ukraine.
Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) controls the wholesale of liquor in the state, determining which brands to sell to retailers, bars and restaurants. Under Reynolds’ order, Russian-produced brands will no longer be available to order.
A Monday news release from the governor’s office said the move is meant “to further demonstrate (Iowa’s) solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Putin’s tyranny.”
Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, governors in Utah, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania have also pulled Russian vodka and other liquors from the shelf.
Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls commended Reynolds’ decision to halt the sale of Russian liquor.
“That’s absolutely the right call … I’ll be drinking Tito’s,” Wahls, D-Coralville, told reporters Monday morning.
Reynolds also called on Iowa Sister States to end its relationship with Stavrapol Krai, a district in Southern Russia, and focus instead on the state’s partnership with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.
What liquor brands will be affected by the order?
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division identified 17 Russian brands that will no longer be available for purchase in Iowa.
Russian Standard Original Vodka
Russian Standard Platinum Vodka
Hammer + Sickle Vodka
Russian Standard Imperia Vodka
Zu Bison Grass Vodka
Quadro Vodka
Russian Standard Gold Vodka
Green Mark Vodka
Gancia Fernet Liquer
DeLuze Cognac VSOP
Jewel Of Russia Classic
Jewel Of Russia Ultra
Beluga Noble Vodka
Beluga Gold Line Vodka
Beluga TransAtlantic Racing Vodka
Zyr Vodka
Mamont Vodka
ABD spokesperson Jake Holmes said bars, restaurants and retailers are allowed to sell their existing stock of the liquors.