Health care advocates praised the governor’s health care bill Monday for providing needed support for rural hospitals and maternal health care providers, but remained concerned about the increased funding for pregnancy centers.
A Senate appropriations subcommittee advanced Senate File 324 Monday. The bill outlines multiple spending proposals, including $1 million in grants for creating regional “centers of excellence” for specialized health care services in rural areas. It also includes $560,000 for OB-GYN fellowships, provided to practitioners who agree to practice in rural and underserved Iowa communities for five years.
The most controversial provision in the legislation is the $2 million for the “More Options for Maternal Support” or MOMS program. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the MOMS program into law in 2022 with an initial $500,000 in funding for “crisis pregnancy centers,” maternity health care nonprofits that encourage alternatives to abortion.
Employees of these centers are not necessarily licensed health care professionals. Former patients have claimed some of these centers misrepresent their medical credentials and give misleading or false information about abortions to those who are seeking health care.
Advocates with health care groups including the Iowa Hospital Association, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Iowa Nurses Association all spoke in support of the bill, specifically for the rural health care and OB-GYN funding components.
But speakers with family planning organizations remained undecided. Mazie Stilwell with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa said there are some parts of the bill the group supports, such as increased paid parental leave for government employees, but that the group remained concerned about the MOMS program.
“We are concerned about increasing the funding for the MOMS program not having seen any results yet,” Stilwell said. “And also concerned about the lack of privacy data controls.”
Privacy concerns were also brought up in previous meetings on the bill, where Planned Parenthood advocates said other pregnancy centers in the country were accused of calling a patient’s family if the person disclosed they were considering an abortion.
Sen. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids, said lawmakers were not given any information about the impact of the $500,000 appropriated last year. She said all of that money was used for administrative costs, not for providing health care services. Iowa Department of Health and Human Services staff said in August they planned to have a system for the MOMS program funding and allocation in place by July 1, 2023.
“So I have a huge problem with the amount of money that they’re asking for without getting some data back on that,” Donahue said.
Sen. Mark Costello, R-Imogene, said his understanding was that the existing MOMS program funds were not all spent yet, as the state was not able to recruit a person to write the request for proposal for the program “until recently.”
The Senate version of the bill does not include Reynolds’ language on over-the-counter contraceptives. However, the Senate passed a separate contraceptive access bill, Senate File 326, in March. Democratic reproductive health care proposals on issues like codifying abortion access and extending postpartum Medicaid coverage were not considered in either chamber.
Jeff Edler, R-State Center and Costello signed off on the bill moving forward, where it will next be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee. Edler praised Reynolds for taking a proactive step to combat maternal health care shortages in Iowa.
“Our main goal is to help Iowa families, Iowa mothers, children, to help them be the best they can be in Iowa and providing supports to do that,” Edler said. “… I appreciate the governor bringing language forward, especially as we see the OB child care deserts out in rural Iowa.”