When something resonates, the beholder’s reaction portrays the connection. The social physics held true during the Oelwein High School Vocal Music 2023 Pops Concert on Tuesday, May 9.
From a hopping good time, to pensive, to several misty moments, the selections painted similar life experiences to those the choral students have seen play out. Some watching their own families. Some watching as their director grieves her mother, a story that came out as vocal music teacher Darci Fuelling was recognizing her students’ character after receiving a heartfelt handwritten award from her accompanist, Sue Schlitter, in concert with her students.
So, reactions.
“That was cool!” a little kid remarked after Bass Choir closed their set with “Sh-Boom,” a charming doo-wop hit The Chords recorded, which the men’s choir enlivened with snapping, leaning way back and visibly having fun with it. Timed toward the end of the program, it felt like the most movement a group had done since the show choir, O-Town Rhythmic Invasion, bookended their set with upbeat classic rock from Styx and Twisted Sister.
Several reflective songs evoked emotion.
Soloist Selah Hadley chose a comical yet deep tune Jax recorded, “Like My Father (Loves My Mom),” with couplets like “I wanna rock out to Billy Joel / And flip our kids off when they call us old … And when my body changes shapes / He’ll say, ‘Oh my God, you look hot today.’”
In a recent year’s Homecoming Week on “Dress Like an Old Person Day,” Mrs. Haldey wore a sweater set with a skirt and knee socks, and Mr. Hadley took to social media to compliment her calves.
Watching Selah sing “TO her dad” was columnist Jake Blitsch’s favorite part of the concert, Blitsch said. Her dad, Tim Hadley, said the song didn’t make him cry but he “was having trouble with allergies (when) she was singing,” Blitsch reported after talking with him on Wednesday.
Soloist Josh Lopez put his soul into his rendition of “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables,” a dirge from “Les Miserables” that discusses survivor’s guilt. He brought his elbow back and then pushed forward, recalling an operatic gesture as he belted out the emotional crux. Bravo.
Lexi Steil’s selection, “Reflection” from Disney’s Mulan, asks, “When will my reflection show / Who I am inside?” The folk heroine Hua Mulan from the 4th to 6th century Christian Era, to take her aging father’s place in the army, hid her birth sex.
It has been quite a year for OHS vocal music teacher Darci Fuelling.
So, when senior Parker Sperfslage, holding a bouquet, read an award decreeing Fuelling as Outstanding Northeast District Choral Educator, she began getting misty and had to direct another song before redirecting the gratitude to her colleagues and students.
The award was handwritten on computer stationery, accompanist Sue Schlitter revealed after the ceremony, indicating it was a made-up award.
Sperfslage read:
“In recognition of the Iowa Choral Directors Association naming our very own Darci Fuelling as Outstanding Northeast District Choral Educator, we (her students and coworkers) would like to say ‘We knew you were!’ Congratulations!”
(It’s understandable being confused. The Iowa Choral Directors Association does give an Outstanding Choral Educator Award. Decorah Middle School music teacher Dean Beckman received one at the ICDA Summer Symposium in 2022, per the Decorah School District website.)
The piece of paper given to Fuelling was fabricated with the best intentions to demonstrate real appreciation from those who work with her.
At the next break, Fuelling thanked her assistants, including Schlitter; band teacher Cory McBride, who has assisted on lights, sound, the recorded show choir band and accompaniment; Linda Murphy, Sandie Graf, Williams Center for the Arts co-directors; and Dick Klapperich, semi-retired WCA director who has assisted in the auditorium and sound booth.
Fuelling then discussed how the students have empathized as she grieved her mother, Jody Buhr, who had a degenerative terminal illness and died on Nov. 7. Being in the auditorium was triggering her grief, Fuelling explained.
“I lost my mom in November, and I’m so used to my mom sitting in this auditorium, and a year ago, she sat down here in a wheelchair, and I struggled last year, the kids kind of just wrapped me up and loved me fiercely, and this year watching my mom’s disease progress where she couldn’t do anything.
“School was such a welcome distraction, and our administration was absolutely amazing, allowing my sister and I to go help her at lunchtime and then come back.
“These kids. I would see her at lunch. We would have choir right after. Her disease progressed so fast.
“People can poo-poo teens all you want,” Fuelling told parents in the crowd. “I don’t know what you’re doing, but you’re doing a lot of things right. You can’t teach people to give energy and love and care and compassion. They learn it by example, and they have done that. If you don’t know, these Concert Choir kids sang at my mom’s funeral, and it was one of the most beautiful things you will ever hear and see.”
Turning to the choir, Fuelling closed: “Thank you. I will remember that forever. Forever, forever.”
The Concert Choir also sang to Buhr the last week of September. Fuelling and her sister, fellow OHS teacher Jen Steege, arranged for it.
Blitsch, the bus driver for the trip across the viaduct, described Jody’s reaction in his Oct. 7 “Around Town” column.
“Jody was able to greet her company by sitting wrapped up in a blanket, in wheelchair just inside the open door of her garage. As she is on a respirator her speech was very limited but the joy of listening to the kids singing was written in her eyes,” Blitsch wrote.
One of the singers, Parker Sperfslage, told Blitsch the presentation at Buhr’s house helped the choir, being there and connecting with the song, “Take Me Home.” “It was very emotional for all of us,” Sperfslage was quoted.
From the looks of it, so was Tuesday’s pops concert.
This year’s seniors were spotlighted as Fuelling thanked them individually over the course of the concert. They are: Kylie Arnold, Emma Driscoll, Olivia Duffy, Ray Gearhart, Deron Henderson, Emily Hess, Hannah Jans, Carter Jeanes, Lily King, Dylan Lawless, Tara Makin, Devon Miller, Kaitlyn Pattison, Sarah Peti, Elizabeth Recker, Amera Schoultz, Ella Schunk, Emma Smock, Sperfslage, Brock Steinlage, Mikel Sullivan and Sara Throckmorton.
