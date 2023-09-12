Recognizing that everyone will experience a range of emotions that can sometimes take them from thriving to struggling, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Billie Rael set out to provide mental health services locally to allow clients the opportunity to step back and “Realign.”
With her new office in downtown Oelwein, located at 26 W Charles St, she is able to provide in person psychotherapy and medication management services, in addition to telehealth visits, and in-person visits to West Central and Independence Schools for the younger clients.
Rael is a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC) who earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s of Nursing at Allen College in Waterloo. She has worked in multiple mental health settings including inpatient, outpatient, and crisis care.
“In a previous position, going into homes and helping individuals identify goals, barriers, et cetera, really guided me in my passion for helping others to feel empowered and self-sufficient,” stated Rael at her ribbon cutting and open house on Aug. 17.
Services and treatment plans vary according to each patient’s needs. Realign Mental Health Services, LLC is proud to offer mental health assessments, evaluations, diagnosis, medication management, and/ or psychotherapy counseling services. Specializing in treating depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance abuse, the treatment philosophy centers around the patient, their family if necessary, and the goals of each individual.
“We all struggle with different things in life,” Rael said.
“I’ve seen her take a lot of time with people just because they needed the time, and it’s always a very warming environment to come into,” shared colleague Kaylee Scheckel at the ribbon cutting and open house regarding Rael and her new office.
Rael, a Waterloo native, has lived the last 20 years in Oelwein with her husband Chad and their five children. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, traveling and reading.
For more information about Realign Mental Health Services, or to schedule an appointment/ verify insurance, please visit realignhealth.org or find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Pinterest as Realign Mental Health Services.