Sarah Davis is a firm believer in second chances. When she and husband Roger Caceres decided to take their small online endeavor to a main street storefront, it was easy to decide on the name – Second Chance.
They decided the store would serve, not only as an outlet for low cost new products, but also as a vehicle to help local nonprofits. Each month a different nonprofit organization is selected to receive proceeds from their store. For April, Parent Share and Support is the recipient.
Always looking out for others is how Sarah lives and the store is also raising money to get all school negative lunch accounts to zero. The sign in her storefront notes the goal is $1,000 to bring all kids current. There is a place to leave donations inside, while you browse through the plethora of items available at realistic prices.
Sarah said the store is doing quite well, considering the weather has not been particularly cooperative for spring sales. But Thursday’s sunshine had many more shoppers out and about, which put a smile on their faces.
She explained their inventory comes from shipments that may have been damaged and they get the opportunity to buy the lot and then go through items to bring into the store. Everything from facemasks to kids coloring sheets, to furniture and housewares can be found at Second Chance. She encourages people to stop in and browse because there is plenty to see.
If you are wearing the “color of the day,” you can find discounts on certain items. The announcement is made each day on the store’s Facebook page.
Second Chance is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.