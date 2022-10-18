Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

It's official!

Manager Keisha Kane of the new Oelwein Kwik Star performed the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning to the applause from a mass of Kwik Star employees, Kwik Trip CEO and owner Don Zietlow, OCAD and city officials.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Kwik Star employees, OCAD members and Ambassadors, city officials and more assembled in the new Kwik Star store on Highway 150 South to welcome Kwik Trip Inc. owner and CEO Don Zietlow who joined everyone for the official ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The new store has been a much-anticipated addition to the Oelwein community, having been in the planning stages for more than a year. OCAD Executive Director told the crowd Kwik Star gave her the fastest response she has ever received in sending out requests for companies to come to Oelwein. She said the plans were in the works when COVID-19 put a lot of construction plans on hold, including those for a new Kwik Star store.

