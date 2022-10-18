Kwik Star employees, OCAD members and Ambassadors, city officials and more assembled in the new Kwik Star store on Highway 150 South to welcome Kwik Trip Inc. owner and CEO Don Zietlow who joined everyone for the official ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.
The new store has been a much-anticipated addition to the Oelwein community, having been in the planning stages for more than a year. OCAD Executive Director told the crowd Kwik Star gave her the fastest response she has ever received in sending out requests for companies to come to Oelwein. She said the plans were in the works when COVID-19 put a lot of construction plans on hold, including those for a new Kwik Star store.
“But you had faith in our community being able to support a second location,” she said to Zietlow. “This store is amazing, and we couldn’t be prouder of your investment in our community.”
Baker Construction broke ground for the new store in mid-May and Kwik Star (south) opened to customers on Oct. 6.
Corporation owner Zietlow spoke to the crowd about his humble beginnings and those of Kwik Trip, which began with one store in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in 1965. Early in his life, Zietlow had made a vow that if he ever had a chance to own a company, he was going to share the wealth with the people that worked there. The Kwik Trip brand has many products, but its base is hiring people who share the company’s values, who treat others well and make the stores places where employees and customers want to go.
Today, Kwik Trip, Inc. has more than 800 stores with the Kwik Trip and Kwik Star names, and last year’s total revenue topped $4 billion in its five-state area of Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and its home state of Wisconsin.
“We want to be a good partner for Oelwein and for Iowa,” Zietlow said.
Kane said she has been with the company for 13 years and thanked everyone for help with training new staff and the community for continued support. It was reported 59 jobs were added to the Oelwein market. Highlighting the morning’s event was the gift of two contributions of $1,000 each to the Oelwein Police Department and Plentiful Pantry.