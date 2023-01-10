Oelwein resident Anthony Ricchio was seated with Council members for the Monday meeting and work sessions as a “guest councilman.” The concept is a new program that was introduced by Mayor Brett DeVore at an earlier meeting as a way to interest persons in local government and possibly consider running for a seat at a future municipal election.
DeVore had noted the difficulty in finding citizens to fill vacancies, not only on Council seats but also on various city boards and committees.
The city is working to encourage community members to run for City Council positions and take part in the leadership of the community through creating the Guest City Council Member Program. Guest Council members are invited by and approved by the mayor. Those invited are required to thoroughly read each agenda before the meeting, can ask questions and provide input on agenda items, and listen to Council members and learn how a Council meeting operates.
Ricchio said he was asked if he would like to be the first to test this learning concept and he agreed. He will be the guest councilman for January. In a telephone conversation with Ricchio on Tuesday morning, he said the experience has been interesting so far.
“There is a lot more to it than what you see from sitting in the audience,” he said. “I get to be involved in the discussions, but of course I can’t vote.”
Ricchio said he has thought about running for Council in the past, but confessed that the four-year commitment takes more consideration. He is looking forward to the next meeting on Jan. 23.
The city of Oelwein, meanwhile, is turning its financial assistance to one celebration for this summer, and it will be the sesquicentennial event. The annual Oelwein Celebration, Inc., was denied a funding request of $15,000 from the hotel/motel tax coffers during Monday’s City Council proceedings.
Council member Karen Seeders, representing the Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development (PFEED) committee, reported to the Council that the committee recommends not approving the funding request at this time because current funds are limited and also because of the sesquicentennial event planned for July. Seeders said it is their understanding that the Oelwein Celebration is being postponed until next year. The city has already pledged $50,000 to help the 150-year celebration planning get underway.
The Council agreed with the committee’s recommendation to deny the funding request.
The Council also discussed the city’s involvement in naming the stretch of Highway 150 from Fayette to Benton County the “Sgt. Jim Smith Memorial Highway.” Councilperson Seeders asked about the signage, which is part of the resolution. (If agreed upon, each city along the route will be responsible for two signs.) City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger responded that the signage would cost approximately $1,200 for the city. The Council then approved the resolution, with Seeders voting “no.”
The Council selected Kluesner Sanitation, LLC of Farley, to enter into negotiations as the city’s single-hauler waste company for the next three years or more. Of the three waste hauling companies that submitted bids (Waste Management, Kluesner, and Rite Environmental, Inc.), Kluesner offered the best price options.
Local resident Ammon Morgan addressed the Council with a concern over the city’s lack of bonded plumbers and electricians. He said he has lived in Oelwein for a year and has done some projects on his home. Some of the work he can do himself, but plumbing and electrical work requires a licensed contractor. He said the choices in town are very limited and pricey. He asked the Council how businesses can more easily become bonded in the city to increase the selection, especially with the rental property inspections and work that is required in that area. Morgan said he had heard that Oelwein is the most difficult to get approved in but he didn’t know if that was true.
Council members agreed that there are not very many electricians and plumbers to choose from in Oelwein. They appreciated his concern and will have a discussion on it in the future.
According to Mulfinger, a plumber or electrician must be licensed with the state, bonded with the company and insured with any insurance company to be certified in Oelwein.
“It is not a difficult task to get approved to work in the city,” Mulfinger said. “Requirements to contractors are not unreasonable.”
The Oelwein Municipal Airport Board has requested a joint meeting with the Council to discuss important concerns from some of the board members. The Council agreed and set the joint meeting for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
The next regular City Council session will be 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.