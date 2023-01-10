Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein resident Anthony Ricchio was seated with Council members for the Monday meeting and work sessions as a “guest councilman.” The concept is a new program that was introduced by Mayor Brett DeVore at an earlier meeting as a way to interest persons in local government and possibly consider running for a seat at a future municipal election.

DeVore had noted the difficulty in finding citizens to fill vacancies, not only on Council seats but also on various city boards and committees.

