Richard “Dick” LeRoy Abernathey, 91, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. A graveside service will take place at Bear Creek Cemetery in Vinton, Iowa, on Saturday, November 13 at 1:00 p.m.
Dick was born on May 31, 1930, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Ross and Rea Opel (Whitening) Abernathey. He was a lifelong resident of Vinton, Iowa. Dick went on to join the U.S. Navy where he honorably served from 1948 to 1952. Dick worked as a machinist and fabricator for most of his career. He worked for Hawk Belt, Pick Quick before retiring from Highway Equipment Company.
Survivors include his children Michael Abernathey, Trudy Sattizahn, Betty Henderson and Ron Abernathy; he is also lovingly remembered by many grandchildren; great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanette and his son, Ross Alan
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.