The Ride for Reaves was held July 31 in memory of Zach and Ace Reaves, who died tragically and unexpectedly on separate occasions in 2020. On Monday, the organizing committee donated $1,000 raised during the ride to the Oelwein School District baseball and softball programs, $500 each.
Zach was actively involved in the community and coached his children’s sports teams. On Jan 2, 2020, he died by suicide. Ace was a happy, smart and caring 9-year-old who shared his father’s undying love of baseball. On July 19, 2020, he died tragically in a car accident.
“We started the ride in 2020 after we lost them,” said Penny Reaves, mother to Zach. The participation doubled this year with close to 70 people attending.
Jimmy Fitzgerald counted himself among Zach’s best friends since they met after trying out for Oelwein High School baseball. He represented the Ride for Reaves and presented the checks at Monday’s Oelwein School Board meeting along with Zach’s mother, Penny Reaves.
“We appreciate your generosity,” Oelwein head baseball coach Bob Lape said Monday, after a photo outside the board meeting. Activities Director Jamie Harrings later echoed this sentiment.
“Zach would have wanted us to do it,” Fitzgerald said.
“He was all about the community and teaching the sport,” Reaves said.