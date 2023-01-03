Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Good luck foods in the New Year

Increase your good luck and prosperity by growing and serving a cabbage dish in the new year.

 photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.c

Start your New Year with a bit of luck and nutritious eating. Try a few of these food-related traditions and then plan on growing a few of your own to enjoy.

Eating grapes in the first of the new year is a Mexican food tradition. One grape is eaten with each stroke of midnight and is believed to lead to prosperity in the year ahead. Grapes are low in saturated fats and relatively high in vitamins C and K.

