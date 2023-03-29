In Sept. 2022, RISE, Ltd. marked the four-year anniversary of the buy-out of Alternative Living Corporation and our move into the Oelwein community. We currently provide services to 18 individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental illness at our Oelwein location. It is our goal to continue to increase the number of individuals we provide services to in the Oelwein area.
On Aug. 17, 2022 we celebrated the two-year anniversary of the opening of our Day Habilitation program in Oelwein. This program provides services that focus on community integration, volunteerism and building independent living skills. We currently serve 17 individuals in this program.
On Jan. 21, 2022, we celebrated the occupancy of our newly constructed group home in Oelwein. This was a large project, and given the building material supply chain issues that were occurring at the time, we were quite lucky to complete the project very close to our projected completion date.
We could not have done this without the hard work of Martin Gardner Architecture PC and Steege Construction, Inc. This home is occupied by five individuals, and has remained full during the entirety of 2022.
We now have our sights set on the replacement of our second group home in Oelwein with another new construction. This home will be similar to the home we opened in Jan. 2022, and will also be home to five individuals.
We provide 16 employee positions in our Oelwein sites. We strive to keep our wages and benefits competitive, and provide a positive work environment for those employed with us.
We replaced our website with a new format and URL (www.riseltd.org) in 2022. We also work to share our program news as well as educational material regarding intellectual disabilities and mental illness on our Facebook page (RISE, Ltd.).
RISE, Ltd. has been so grateful for all the community support we have received in the past year and beyond since branching out into the Oelwein area. The community of Oelwein is so incredibly giving and welcoming!