Tuesday’s icy roadways resulted in dangerous driving conditions in many locations around the area, including near Hazleton, where a loaded semi-truck left a bridge and eventually landed in the waterway below.
Just before 7:30 a.m Tuesday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident south of Hazleton, near the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue.
Following the initial investigation, it was determined that a loaded semi had been traveling west on 150th when the operator lost control, at which point the semi smashed through a guardrail on a bridge west of the intersection and exited the roadway, coming to rest in the water.
The semi’s driver, who received assistance getting out of his vehicle, was treated by responding Emergency Medical Services and appeared to have sustained only minor injuries.
As a result of the accident, 150th Avenue was closed between Indiana Avenue and Grant Avenue in order to allow for “recovery and cleanup operations,” according to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.
When contacted at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, meanwhile, Buchanan County Dispatch reported that 150th had “not yet” reopened.
At the scene, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hazleton Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, Buchanan County Emergency Management and Buchanan County Secondary Roads Department.
Further information about the incident is expected to be released at the conclusion of the investigation.