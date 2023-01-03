Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On 150th Street south of Hazleton, slippery roads led to a loaded semi breaking through a bridge guardrail and coming to rest in the water below.

 Photo courtesy the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday’s icy roadways resulted in dangerous driving conditions in many locations around the area, including near Hazleton, where a loaded semi-truck left a bridge and eventually landed in the waterway below.

Just before 7:30 a.m Tuesday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident south of Hazleton, near the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue.

