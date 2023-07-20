Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz gave an in-depth explanation of the county’s bridge rebuilding and maintenance practices during Monday’s Fayette County Supervisors’ meeting. This information was recently shared with other adjacent county engineers during a conference in which Fantz was a guest speaker.
Fantz noted that keeping up with the routine maintenance of roads through spray patching, edge running, blading, and mowing is currently the top priority of the Secondary Roads Department. The department continues to tackle new construction projects as staffing and budget allows.
Supervisor Janelle Bradley provided an update from the Transportation Policy Board which included discussion regarding their 5-year plan, to include possible passenger trips along the Mississippi River and how that will affect travel within the area.
Meanwhile, the City of Wadena is moving forward with applying for a grant to improve streets into ADA compliance. Supervisor Bruce Lehmann has been working alongside Wadena’s city leadership, as well as with Fantz, to determine terms and logistics of the financial ability for Wadena to help pay for the upgrades. Further discussion will continue and updates will be provided in coming weeks.