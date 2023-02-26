Following a Feb. 13 public hearing, the Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2023-24.
Due to an increase in taxable valuations, the proposed changes include a 1.82% increase to total general services and a 2.88% increase to total rural services. The levy rates for the general, general supplemental and rural funds will remain the same as the prior year.
No Fayette County residents attended the public hearing.
With no decision yet being made regarding the state’s rollback tax proposal, Fayette County officials are still awaiting further clarification and information from the State of Iowa regarding property valuation rules and dates by which county budgets must be made. Due to this delay at the state level, a date to finalize the proposed county budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 has not been set.
Earlier, during the Feb. 13 regular meeting, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz provided information regarding an existing 40-year-old 28E Road Agreement between the City of Oelwein and Fayette County. Currently, there is no language explicitly covering the allowance of roads to be closed by roads departments. However, as a longstanding agreement it has been implicitly understood.
Fantz requested approval of an addendum to the existing agreement to add in language which would allow the Oelwein City Street Department or the Fayette County Road Department to close roads covered in the existing agreement for any lawful purpose in accordance with the agreement. The request was unanimously approved by the supervisors.
In addition, Fantz provided a brief update on the progress of right-of-way acquisitions and partial land acquisition contracts.
As department budgets continue to be reviewed, Fayette County Conservation Director Rod Marlatt reminded the supervisors to set aside funds to connect the Gilbertson Campground bathhouse to the City of Elgin sewer system. These funds were previously agreed upon and will be partially allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
While an exact cost of the project has not yet been determined, Marlatt suggested at least $100,000 be set aside. He reiterated the conservation department’s commitment to the project, which includes paying for engineering of the project directly out of the Gilbertson Trust Fund, estimated to be between $12,000-$15,000.
Rachelle Howe, director of the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, presented the supervisors with updated information regarding the Northeast Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund. Last year, Fayette County provided a $3,000 contribution to the fund and Howe requested the county budget the same amount.
The Housing Trust Fund currently provides funds up to $10,000 for eligible residents of the five-county region. The average cost of projects is $5,700 and funds have been used for things such as new doors, windows, roofs, foundation work, water heater replacement, and down payments or closing costs for new homebuyers.
Howe was pleased to present the average cost statistic, noting that not every participant chooses to use the full available amount. Instead, most residents tackle the projects in their homes which are truly in need of repair or upgrade to help with long term cost savings.
Howe reported there is discussion to raise the limit to $12,500 to allow for potentially larger homes to receive needed funds, as well as to adjust for rising costs due to economic conditions.
Howe explained that during 2021 the fund was utilized for 16 down payments for houses, while 2022 funds were primarily spent on energy efficiency improvements. Last year also saw a 100-person wait list, which is serviced on a first come, first served basis.
The supervisors agreed to the $3,000 request as it was a planned item in their budget. They will continue to discuss how the funds can further assist Fayette County residents.