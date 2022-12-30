Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

SWARM Sports Bar and Grille in Sumner will host a roaring ‘20s dress themed party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. SWARM is located at 108 E. First St., Sumner.

Tags

Trending Food Videos