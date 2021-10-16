Oct. 5, 1942 — Oct. 14, 2021
WEST UNION — Robert J. Dzaboff, 79, of West Union, died Thursday morning, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Postville.
Robert James Dzaboff was born on Oct. 5, 1942, in Cedar Rapids. He was later adopted by Vasily E. and Lucille (Vreeland) Dzaboff. He was raised in Cascade where he attended school and worked in the family quarry. The family moved to Ladysmith, Wisconsin where he continued his high school education. Following high school, Bob lived in Ladysmith with his mother until the time of her passing. He then moved to Edgewood, to be near family. Bob met Pat Lewis at Thunder’s, where they enjoyed dancing.
Bob was united in marriage to Patricia Joan (Burrack) Lewis on Dec. 5, 1984, in Bruce, Wisconsin. Bob and Pat lived in Ladysmith, until moving to Wadena. Bob drove semi-truck and charter bus for several different companies. Bob and Pat then lived in West Union until Pat moved to the Good Samaritan Society Home in Postville. Bob continued to live in West Union, making the daily trip to Postville to see Pat for nine years until Bob joined Pat at the care center.
Bob enjoyed reading, watching sports on television and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed watching football and was a longtime Green Bay Packer fan.
Bob is survived by his wife: Patricia Dzaboff of Postville; stepdaughter: Lori (Cory) Butikofer of Elgin; three stepsons: Jody (Dina) Lewis of Chariton, Scott Lewis of Springfield, Illinois and Jim Lewis of Coralville; seven step-grandchildren: Krystal (Nate) Pusey, Cody Kraus (Rachael Hach), Kristy (Bandon) Williams, Chris Lewis, Tarah Lewis, Heather Cleaton and Miles Lewis; 21 step great-grandchildren; two brothers: Ronald Dzaboff of Strawberry Point and Donald Dzaboff of Dubuque; two brothers- and sisters-in-law: Dan (Patty) Burrack of Arlington and Brenda (Larry) Fliehler of Arlington and several nieces and nephews including Dalton Dzaboff.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two step-grandchildren: Donnie Cleaton and Steven Lewis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Karen and Galen Mack and his father-in-law and his mother-in-law: Alfred and Eva Burrack.