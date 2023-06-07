July 18, 1941 – June 6, 2023
STRAWBERRY POINT — Robert John Johanns, 81, of Strawberry Point, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
He was born on July 18, 1941, at home in New Haven, the son of Paul and Elizabeth (Adams) Johanns.
On April 27, 1963, Bob was married to Donna Ward at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Haven, and the couple made their home in Strawberry Point. Bob auctioneered for many years. Five children were born to this union: Jeff (Rose) Johanns of Braddyville, Iowa; Chris (Brenda) Johanns of Fayette; Vicki (Tim) Lindauer of Manchester; Mike (Jenny) Johanns of Waunakee, Wisconsin; and a daughter who died in infancy, Lori Ann Johanns.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Visitation will be 3 – 7 p.m., on Monday, June 12, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point.
Inurnment will be at Cass Township Cemetery in Strawberry Point.