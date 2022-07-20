Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

July 19, 2022

Robert Paschal, 90, of Oelwein passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Services are pending with the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.

