EDGEWOOD — Robert “Bob” Patrick Mescher, 89, of Edgewood died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home and Crematory, 200 Franklin St., Edgewood, is handling arrangements, 563-928-7042. Online condolences may be sent on the website, www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 16 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood with Rev. John Haugen presiding. Burial will be live streamed at www.vibrantcatholic.com.
Visitation: 3 – 8 p.m., Friday, July 15, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood. Friends may also call one hour before the Mass on Saturday, July 16.
Scripture Service: 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 15 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood.
Interment: Forestville Cemetery – rural Dundee