Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Dec. 15, 2021

WINTHROP — Robert “Sam” Crawford, 96, of Winthrop, died Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver, Iowa. Services are pending at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Tags

Trending Food Videos