Dec. 15, 2021
WINTHROP — Robert “Sam” Crawford, 96, of Winthrop, died Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver, Iowa. Services are pending at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Dec. 15, 2021
