Karen Rochford will be singing and playing guitar at the Oelwein Farmer’s market this Friday, Sept. 15, from about 9:30 - 11 a.m. Rochford typically sings folk music, 1970s country, bluegrass, and a small bit of rock from the 1960s. She often sings at Sacred Heart Saturday Mass at 4:30 p.m. Per columnist Jake Blitsch, “Her voice is angelic. Sounds a lot like Judy Collins’.”

