The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors annual “Rockin’ Rocks and Fossils” event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gouldsburg County Park near Hawkeye. This event is free and open to the public. Kids and adults of all ages are welcomed; children must be accompanied by parents or adult mentors during the event.
Gouldsburg County Park is located at 18649 Sunset Road, Hawkeye, three miles north of the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 18/230th Street and County Road W14/Rose Road.
The group will meet up in the primitive part of the campground — turn left before you cross the bridge to the developed campground. A light lunch will be provided. Advance registration is not required. If you plan to bring a large group, please contact Kata McCarville, 563-542-3590 or mccarvillek@uiu.edu, as this will help organizers plan for enough food.
The park contains abundant boulders, stones, and gravel, including agates and even a little bit of gold, that were all brought here from the north by glaciers and glacial meltwaters. There are interesting fossils present in the much older underlying limestone and shale layers. We’ll explore along the banks of the river, and if it’s warm enough and the water is not running too high, we’ll wade in to search for treasures and pan for gold.
Shoes that can get wet and old clothes that can get dirty would be best. Dress in layers and be prepared for a range of weather. Consider bringing a hat, work gloves, sunglasses, sunscreen, insect repellant, water, a lawn chair, and any other items you may need to be comfortable outdoors. If you have your own rocks and fossils you would like to know more about, you can bring them. Bruce Fink and Kata McCarville will help you identify your finds.
TAKO is dedicated to providing immersive outdoor experiences including unstructured play, activities, and education to people of all ages. TAKO (Take A Kid Outdoors) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2006 in Fayette County, where they host about ten events a year.