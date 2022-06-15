HAWKEYE — The 43rd annual Hawkeye Fun Days are set for this weekend, with two days of fun and activities set for Friday and Saturday in Hawkeye, themed “Rock-n-Roll in Hawkeye.” The excitement and softball bats will get cracking at 6 p.m. Friday with the start of the annual tournament at Hauth Park.
At 7:30 p.m., a new Miss Hawkeye will be crowned at the park. This year’s candidates are Leslie Graves, Emma Kuhn, and Bailey Poor.
Leslie Graves is the 16-year-old daughter of Tanner and Sara Schnur. She will graduate from North Fayette Valley in 2024.
Graves is involved in the Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club, Cobras Volleyball, and National Honor Society. She also plays volleyball and wrestles for NFV and works at K&K Gardens in Hawkeye.
Leslie hopes to attend Iowa State University in the future to become an engineer.
Graves is sponsored by Hawkeye Telephone Company.
EMMA KUHN
Emma Kuhn is the 16-year-old daughter of Darren and LaCreasha Schultz. She will graduate from North Fayette Valley in 2023.
Kuhn is involved in the NFVCC program and yearbook at NFV and works at The Barrel Drive-In. She also helps out the Hawkeye Fire Department with omelet breakfasts.
Emma hopes to attend Wartburg or the University of Northern Iowa to become a teacher.
Kuhn is sponsored by Diane’s Café in Hawkeye.
BAILEY POOR
Bailey Poor is the 16-year-old daughter of Jeremy Poor and Bethany Hanson. She will graduate from Turkey Valley in 2023.
Poor is involved with Prairie Lakes Church and has helped at the Hawkeye Haunted Park, concession stand at school, the Veterans Day program, and has also helped with respite for her brother, Parker, who has special needs. At Turkey Valley, Bailey is involved in soccer, softball, cheerleading, FFA, choir, cross-age teaching, the blood drive, and in plays and musicals.
Bailey hopes to attend Iowa Central to study radiology in the future.
Poor is sponsored by Hollie’s Kutz and Such Salon and Boutique.
HAWKEYE DAYS
ACTIVITIES
Grand Marshals Chuck Harriman and Dana Leitzman will be recognized following the crowning ceremony, with entertainment to be provided by the Doo Wops.
From 8 p.m. to midnight, the Wapsie River Ramblers will be playing live music at Jimmy D’s. There will be a beer garden without cover charge.
A fireworks display will take place at dusk, about 10 p.m.
At 8 a.m. on Saturday, the softball tournament will continue at Hauth Park.
From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be a quilt show at the Hawkeye Coffee Co., 105 W Main St., the former hardware building.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m., followed by games and activities at the park at noon. Activities will include a barrel train, pedal tractors, kans off, bottle setup, fire department kiddie waterball, a duck pond, ring toss, big Connect 4 game, and a bouncy house.
Music in the park will be held at noon featuring Darren Pape.
The Hawkeye Fire Department will have a waterball fight from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
From 1-4 p.m., more live music will take place at Jimmy D’s as Addison Hass will be playing. There will also be a beer garden.
There will be a dance at the Community Hall from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with music by The Chocolate Crackers.
Food will be served around town both days with locations in the park and uptown.
On Saturday, the park will have the Hawkeye Boy Scout stand, Windsor Spark Plugs 4-H ice cream and shakes, and Hawkeye Fire Department brats served by the Hawkeye Legion.
Uptown, Diane’s Café will be open until 2 p.m. and Jimmy D’s will be serving food — steak and chicken barbecue sandwiches — and drinks from 11 a.m. until close.
On Saturday, the food locations will be the same, with the addition of a Trinity Lutheran Church lunch at the Community Hall. Diane’s Café will be serving roast beef, and Jimmy D’s will serve steak and chicken.