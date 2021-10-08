Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Cushion run

West Central’s Brandon Cushion turns the corner to make a big gain Friday night in Rockford. He ran for more than 160 yards on 22 carries. He also had more than 100 yards recieving, including a 37-yard touchdown thrown by quarterback Nathan Dolf.

 CHRIS BALDUS | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

ROCKFORD — West Central’s Brandon Cushion piled up more than 260 all-purpose yards, which included a 37-yard touchdown reception.

Logan Wescott had 57 yards receiving, which included a 9-yard touchdown reception. He also twisted and pounded his way to a 33-yard kickoff return.

Quarterback Nathan Dolf tallied 180 passing yards to go with his two touchdown passes. He also sneaked in for a 1-yard touchdown of his own.

But when all was said and done, the home team put up the most important statistic. Rockford (2-5) won 50-26 over West Central (2-5) Friday night on the strength of a running game that piled up more than 400 yards.

Warriors runners scored six touchdowns., with the longest from 51 yards out. They also scored on 33- and 21-yard breakaways.

Nolan Cushion scored West Central’s final touchdown of the night late in the fourth quarter.

West Central is now 2-5 for the season.

