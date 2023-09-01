Aug. 18, 2023
OSSIAN — Rodney John Numedahl, 43, of Ossian, Iowa passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 8, from 4-7 p.m. at Ossian Lutheran Church, Ossian, also one hour before services at the church on Saturday.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Ossian Lutheran Church, Ossian.
Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Ossian.
Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian is assisting the family with services.