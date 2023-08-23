June 2, 1948 – Aug. 20, 2023
DES MOINES — Roger A. Hardman, 75, of Des Moines, passed away on Aug. 20, 2023, after a four-year battle with cancer. He was the oldest child born to Wayne and Deleva (Brown) Hardman on June 2, 1948, in Oelwein.
Roger graduated from Oelwein High School in 1966. He went to work for the railroad and then was drafted on Feb. 14, 1968, into the U.S. Army. His commitment to serving his country was unwavering. After successfully completing basic training, Roger was selected to attend the Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Fort Benning, Georgia.
In September 1968, he joined the Catholic Church and married Janice Ann Dibble. In February 1969, he was deployed to the front lines in Vietnam. His leadership did not go unnoticed, as he was rightfully promoted to an E6. He fought many battles and was blessed to return home in February of 1970. He went back to work at the railroad two weeks later.
Roger and Jan welcomed two children and then Jan passed away in November 1975.
Roger later met Kimberlie Hillman whom he married on May 6, 1977. They were married for 46 years. They wanted to add more children to the family so in 1983, Christina joined the family and later Benjamin in 1986. Their family was finally complete.
In 1994, Roger and Kim moved to Marshalltown for a short period of time. The following year they moved to Arkansas for his job with the railroad. Roger retired in 2008. He and Kim moved to Des Moines in 2013 to be closer to his children and grandchildren and enjoy the rest of his life.
Roger had a deep love for the great outdoors, finding solace and joy in the tranquility of nature. Whether it was enjoying the peacefulness of a tree stand or casting his line and experiencing the thrill of reeling in a big catch, hunting and fishing were both passions for him. He also loved weekends with his family on the Mississippi River near Harpers Ferry. He combined his love of fishing with his love for his faith through the Fishers of Men National Tournament trail. Roger also shared his faith with the youth in Oelwein and a prison ministry in Arkansas, and shared his faith story at many Christ Renews His Parish retreats at Christ the King in Des Moines where he was a parishioner.
Roger had an enormous heart and a great sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and brave. He was full to the brim with knowledge he gained as a diesel mechanic, fisherman, and “Mr. Fixit.”
He loved children — their neighborhood in Cabot, Arkansas, was known as “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.” All the kids would come to his house after he got home from work for some popcorn and getting their bikes fixed. He loved visitors and having parties where he could tell his endless stories.
He truly loved his family and friends, and if you knew him, you knew it. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Kim; children, Jeff (Deb) Hardman, Reeseville, Wisconsin; Jodi (Mark) Gedler, Benjamin Hardman, and Christina (Trent) Hardman, all from Des Moines; grandchildren, Jaci (Ben) Hardman, Madison (Ryan) Hardman and Elise Gedler; siblings, Wes Hardman, De Soto, Wisconsin; Don Hardman, and Bob (Teri) Hardman, all of Knoxville, Iowa; and Cindee (Rich) Noe, Marion; in-laws, Jill Hillman, Sheila Cue, Julie (Al) Hendershott, Marty (Connie) Hillman, Dawn (Rich) Johnson, Donna Dibble, Earl (Judy) Dibble, and Jim (Becky) Dibble; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Janice Dibble Hardman, grandson Nate Weatherford, in-laws Fay and Colette Dibble, Ralph and Charlotte Hillman, Bob Dibble, Ron Hillman and David Cue.
All memorial contributions may be donated to the family to go toward a church project that was near and dear to Roger’s heart, St. Francis Primary School for the Able and Disabled where many children were abandoned by their families because of their disabilities.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 – 8 p.m. with a Rosary service beginning at 7 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Des Moines. A graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.caldwellparrish.com.