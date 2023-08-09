June 4, 1937 – Aug. 6, 2023
OELWEIN – Roger Lee Kane departed peacefully from this world, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Oelwein Care Center.
He was born June 4, 1937, in Fayette County, Oran Township, the son of Harold and Irma (Gletty) Kane.
He married Beverly Ann Pine on July 2, 1960, in Fairbank. They were married 51 years and made their home in Klinger for 46 years until Beverly’s passing in 2012. They had four children.
In his youth, Roger worked for the Oran locker, as well as unloading and hauling coal, and also drove the school bus. He joined the Navy serving on the first guided missile destroyer, the USS Gyatt, from 1956 to 1960.
He worked as a foreman for Waterloo Steel Co. for over 20 years until their closing. He was well known for his ability as a welder, ending his career at age 70 with Meyerhoff Tiling. He enjoyed operating the excavator, removing buildings and digging ponds.
He is survived by one daughter: Trilby (Dan) Waschkat of Waverly; two sons: Vic (Jean) Kane of Oelwein and Dexter Kane of Troy, Illinois; nine grandchildren: Isaac, Hallie, Sam, Alyssa, Tyler, Ciara, Spencer, Dori and Levi; six great-grandchildren: Zoey, Lainee, Alexis, Corbin, Sydney and Cameron; a brother: Rex (Glenda) Kane; three sisters: Donna Higgins, Delores (Henry) Schares and Doris Randall; brother-In-law: Chuck (Kathy) Minor; three sisters-in-law: Doris Johnson, Mary Graham and Marilyn White, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly, son Lester, parents Irma and Harold, a sister Dorothy Duffy and a brother Ralph Kane.
A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, Aug 13. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Fairbank, with luncheon and fellowship available, 2 – 5 p.m.
For inurnment, the family will have a private service at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
