Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

It wasn't all that long ago when Oelwein was basking in 70-degree weather.

It was Dec. 16. The high was 71. 

It wasn't all that long before that when it was bone-chilling cold. The mercury his a low of 4 on Dec. 7. 

In between those dates the area received a dusting of snow, followed by a severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, National Weather Service data shows.

On Tuesday, winter got a little bit normal as an appreciative accumulation of snow settled in during the day.  At about 2:30 p.m. 4.5 inches of snow had accumulated in Hazleton, according the the weather service.

By the evening, however, drizzle settled in. The temperature as the workday began was in mid-20s. By sunset it was 32. The National Weather Service was warning about glaze ice, and that sometime overnight, single-digit temperatures were expected.

Then the final week of the year will close out with dangerously cold wind chills.

Tags

Trending Food Videos