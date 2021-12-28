It wasn't all that long ago when Oelwein was basking in 70-degree weather.
It was Dec. 16. The high was 71.
It wasn't all that long before that when it was bone-chilling cold. The mercury his a low of 4 on Dec. 7.
In between those dates the area received a dusting of snow, followed by a severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, National Weather Service data shows.
On Tuesday, winter got a little bit normal as an appreciative accumulation of snow settled in during the day. At about 2:30 p.m. 4.5 inches of snow had accumulated in Hazleton, according the the weather service.
By the evening, however, drizzle settled in. The temperature as the workday began was in mid-20s. By sunset it was 32. The National Weather Service was warning about glaze ice, and that sometime overnight, single-digit temperatures were expected.
Then the final week of the year will close out with dangerously cold wind chills.