Wapsie Valley Junior and Senior Prom, A Night on the Red Carpet, will be Saturday, April 22. The grand march will begin at 7 p.m. at Wapsie Valley High School.
Prom will be at 8 p.m. at Grumpy’s Event Center in Readlyn.
Doese Photography will take prom photos at Grumpy’s Event Center at two times on Saturday, from 1-3 p.m., and during the dance, starting at 8 p.m.
After-prom will be at 11 p.m. at the high school.
The theme was selected from three options by a majority vote of high school juniors and seniors, prom committee co-sponsor and teacher Jenni Gross said.
Shopping for decorations started last month. Decorating will occur on Friday, with available students staying after school to continue those preparations, Gross said.
Friday also marks the conclusion of a week filled with special, prom-themed dress up days.
The fun began Monday, when students were invited to wear pajamas to school as part of Breakfast Club day. On Tuesday, Stunt Double day, dressing as twin to another was encouraged, while Wednesday was an occasion to celebrate the timeless conflict Heroes vs. Villains by dressing as one of either.
Thursday, meanwhile, students adopted the guise of a Hometown Celebrity by wearing Wapsie’s school colors, and, finally, they were invited to don their prom tee shirts and/or shroud themselves in bubble wrap, wrapping paper or some similar encasement in recognition of That’s a Wrap day.
The 2023 WV prom committee is Jadyn Buhr, Kim Kalenske, Matilda Miller, Caitlyn Rechkemmer; and co-sponsors Gross and counselor Kate Nitz.