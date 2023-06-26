Construction on the new $3.5 to $4 million Oelwein Event Center will begin in the next couple of weeks, culminating two years of planning and fundraising, Event Center Committee President Jim Kullmer told a crowd gathered at the groundbreaking on Monday.
Those in attendance at 137 S. Frederick included the architect Martin Gardner and the project manager Merit Construction, along with local development like the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Fayette County Economic Development, city administrator, elected officials and their spokespeople, and members of the community’s private sector. The man who sold them the building, Bill Lincoln, smiled upon being recognized with applause.
“It looks a little bigger already,” Lincoln said.
The building is a wide open space with no support columns and mammoth beams or joists under the second floor and the roof.
“The great thing about the space is, it’s wide open, there’s no support columns anywhere,” Kullmer said on a tour. Without columns, guests will not have to crane around pillars to see the speaker, Kullmer noted.
Wedding and corporate events are planned to be held on the 460-person-capacity second floor as the main source of income, allowing them to offer the 300-capacity downstairs for community events like birthdays, reunions, and community meals, should they want the space. They plan on having a rooftop patio with a capacity for 50 people.
Interior renovation will entail removing the asbestos floor tile, sandblasting to reveal the original brick and concrete surfaces where possible, and replacing the windows within black aluminum frames.
“It’s going to be natural light everywhere,” Kullmer said.
The current east elevator that failed OSHA regulations will be replaced with a staircase and a new north elevator.
“We’re going to try to reclaim those (entrance doors),” Kullmer said.
“Within a one block radius of the building, there’s over 200 parking spots,” Kullmer added.
“Everybody always wants to know when are you going to be done. It depends,” Kullmer said, noting the battle with supply chain issues present since the pandemic is impacting the project. “Our target right now is ... the first half of 2024. There’s a couple large items that are up in the air, and that’s just part of the supply and demand issues we still face in this country.
“The original budget for the project was $3.5 million. To date we have raised and gotten commitments for $3.3 million,” Kullmer continued. “So I’d like to say we’re close to being done. But due to construction costs, the potential for increased costs and the desire to have funds set aside when the building opens up, we’re going to fundraise past the $4 million to make sure we have enough to cushion.
“If the fundraising goes as well as it has, we’d like to expand that and be able to have large groups up on the (roof),” Kullmer said, adding later, “(The) only problem with expanding it is, then you’ve got to have another set of stairs to access it because of fire codes.”
“It’s a fantastic project to be a part of,” said Kyle Martin, president of Martin Gardner Architecture.
“You don’t see beams like this very often, especially in old buildings.”
On a tour, Kullmer noted, “When the building was constructed with these kind of beams, they actually could have put two more stories on this building.”
The building will bring an estimated $1.5 million more per year to the city of Oelwein, according to an economic impact study by Wendy Knight with Focus Forward consulting and Northeast Iowa Community College, Kullmer said. The event center will generate business for local restaurants, bars, hotels, cosmetologists and clothing stores.
“We have a new bridal shop in town that opened up because this building’s going to be available,” Kullmer noted. “We’re going to plan on marketing with those businesses to let people know Oelwein’s a one-stop shop if you’re having your wedding.”
Myth-busting a frequent concern from the community about whether seniors and community groups will be priced out of the event center, Kullmer said it isn’t so.
“One thing we have heard is no one’s going to be able to rent the place,” Kullmer said. “Entirely not the case. Especially for the community room areas, we’re structuring it very similar to what the Plaza was. So your family will be able to use it for a birthday party and not pay an arm and a leg.”
Seniors, “Whatever use they can have for it, we want them to,” Kullmer said during a tour. “I know they’ve moved to the VFW Hall for community meals.
“Again the main money maker’s going to be weddings and large events. Our preliminary forecast, at first … We anticipate it being used almost every weekend, at least 40 weeks out of the year. So if you get 40 large events, it’ll pay for itself pretty easily,” Kullmer said.
The Event Center Corporation is a 501c3 nonprofit, so contributions are tax deductible, and profits not used to operate will be reinvested in the community, Kullmer said.
“The mandate of our project is when the building is up and operational, those profits have to be given back to the community. We’ll have our stuff set aside for operations and maintenance but the main goal of this place is that we give back, that our community and civic organizations can use the building free of charge,” Kullmer said. “Our other goal of course is to have no debt. We don’t want to service debt once our building’s operational.”
“We want to give back. Any excess money, ‘here’s a scholarship for your kid,’ ‘here’s a new project in town we’re going to contribute to,’” Kullmer said.
To get involved or contribute, Kullmer can be reached at Community Bank of Oelwein.