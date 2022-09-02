Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HAWKEYE — Rose E. Hanson, 90, of Hawkeye, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Dimensions Living in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye with Rev. Ron Roberts. Interment will be at Hawkeye Cemetery. Visitation will precede the service at the Church on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Rose’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

