HAWKEYE — Rose E. Hanson, 90, of Hawkeye, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Dimensions Living in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye with Rev. Ron Roberts. Interment will be at Hawkeye Cemetery. Visitation will precede the service at the Church on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Rose’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Rose Elaine, daughter of Raymond and Rose (Kipp) Britt was born January 9, 1932, at the family’s home in rural Fredericksburg. She was baptized and confirmed at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. Rose received her early education in a Country School in rural Chickasaw County, prior to graduating from Fredericksburg High School in 1945. Following high school, she was a teaching assistant, primarily working with first and second grade students. On August 17, 1948, she was united in marriage with Bob Hanson in Lawler. The couple farmed together for many years in the rural Hawkeye area. They also enjoyed trips to Harper’s Ferry to go fishing on the Mississippi River and going to Lake Michigan for some salmon charter fishing. Rose was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye and the Hawkeye Lions Club. She also enjoyed sewing many different outfits including Jennifer’s wedding dress, painting many different things, working on porcelain dolls and working with ceramic projects.
Rose is survived by her son-in-law, Bill Koch of Hortonville, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Faye Hanson of West Union; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Brent) Liesch of Shiocton, Wisconsin and Larry (Laura) Koch of Appleton, Wisconsin; six great-grandchildren, Emmett and Emery Liesch, Rylynn and Isaiah Koch, Lexi and Tyler Bell; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob August 31, 2009; daughter, Cheryl Koch; son, Jerry Hanson; and siblings, Marge Megan, Tom Britt, and Jim Britt.