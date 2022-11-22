With its combination of community engagement and financial support for local causes, Oelwein’s Rotary Club, despite recent challenges, continues to be a pillar of the local service community.
As it did in other realms, the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic in March 2020 struck a blow against local service efforts. “We saw a drop, for sure, relative to pre-COVID,” observed current Oelwein Rotary President Michael Rueber. This reality not only limited the type and number of community projects that organizations such as Rotary could complete, but also mitigated against members simply meeting or welcoming newcomers to their ranks. During this period, Rueber said, “it was tough just getting people together.”
Despite those challenges, “we have tried to keep things going,” Rueber said.
In that, the group has succeeded, as their ongoing local service continues unabated.
Among the Rotary’s community engagement projects is their annual Sweet Corn and Karate Chop Feed, which serves as the club’s “one big fundraiser,” Rueber explained. This year’s event, held on August 25 at Oelwein’s Plaza Park, brought the community together, providing a night of good food (a pork chop on a stick, as well as unlimited corn), child-friendly fun (in the form of Touch a Truck), and music, which was provided by artist Beau Timmerman. In all, the event raised nearly $2,000 for the club, funds earmarked to help them support local scholarships.
Those scholarships constitute another way in which local Rotarians give back to the community.
Oelwein Rotary, Rueber explained, typically awards one male and one female graduating senior a scholarship near the end of each school year. Among the eligibility requirements for the scholarships are that the individual be a Student Rotarian. In spring 2022, these prizes, each totaling $300, were awarded to Oelwein High School’s Brennan Sauser and Morgan Alber.
In recent years, actions of the local Rotary have included their clean-up effort in Otter Creek, to help clear the build-up of debris in the waterway, as well as the Rotary Regatta held on Lake Oelwein. And though “last summer’s Regatta had a small turnout,” Rueber noted that, in previous years, as many as “20 or 30 teams would come together to race their canoes.”
Those utilizing the dog park or the disc golf course in Oelwein’s City Park have also enjoyed the fruits of the Rotary’s efforts, as each of these improvement projects, Rueber said, were made possible by a combination of grant funding from the International Rotary Foundation and matching funds provided by the local club.
While, in these ways and others, the group has continued to serve through direct community engagement, the Oelwein Rotary, in part reflective of the adjustments necessitated by COVID 19, “has gotten a lot more traction in fundraising,” Rueber said. Those benefiting from this financial generosity include the Williams Center for the Performing Arts, as Rotary is a 2021-22 sponsor, as well as the Grand Theater, to which the club extended $500 for their seat project.
During fiscal year 2021, further, the Oelwein Rotary contributed funds to both the city’s Old Tyme Christmas event and the American Legion, while also being a 2022 sponsor of Oelwein Celebrations and serving as lifetime members of the Friends of the city’s Public Library. The group was also among the sponsors of the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD)’s Business After 5 program, to which it donated hundreds of dollars. In all during the period, the total local giving of the Rotary amounted to over $3,000.
Although his club’s level of engagement and service remains remarkable, Rueber, who in 2023 will cede his position of Rotary leadership to President-elect Amanda Stahley, is hopeful that the group’s post-pandemic rebound will continue. “I am happy to see a bounce-back,” he said, while also noting that Rotary meets at noon on the first, second, and third Monday of each month at OCAD’s office.
“We have a pretty open door,” he concluded. “Any prospective member is welcome.”