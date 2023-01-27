Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Dollars for Scholars has partnered with Fareway Meat & Grocery for a new “Round Up” fundraiser that begins Monday.

Shoppers at the Oelwein Fareway Store from January 30 through February 11 can participate every time they get groceries by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar.

