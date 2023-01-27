Oelwein Dollars for Scholars has partnered with Fareway Meat & Grocery for a new “Round Up” fundraiser that begins Monday.
Shoppers at the Oelwein Fareway Store from January 30 through February 11 can participate every time they get groceries by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar.
These rounded up funds will go into the Dollars for Scholars scholarship fund for Oelwein Community Schools 2023 graduates who will be furthering their education.
On the Saturdays of Feb. 4 and 11, some high school seniors will be available at Fareway to inform shoppers of the Dollars for Scholars program, answers any questions, and show their appreciation for persons participating in this Round Up fundraiser.
What might just be loose change to a shopper, when combined with change from other community members supporting this fundraiser, becomes scholarship aid to local students. The OCHS senior class appreciates everyone’s support and generosity.