One of Clayton County’s most recognizable venues will soon be changing, as the operation of the Casino Queen in Marquette will be moving to dry land.
Plans for the casino to move from its current location on the Miss Marquette riverboat to a land-based operation were approved and announced Thursday, Brian Ohorilko, Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, told Radio Iowa.
“They’re proposing to invest 12 million dollars into a land-based facility that would connect with their current barge area,” Ohorilko said, according to the report. “They would add a sports book, and a new restaurant.”
Once the change occurs, it will mean that only two of the state’s casinos will actively operate on the water.
“With Casino Queen moving gaming to a land-based area, that will leave just Lakeside (in Osceola) and Ameristar Casino (Council Bluffs) as the two remaining gaming licenses that still have casino gambling on a boat,” Ohorilko added.
In moving its focus to dry land, Casino Queen joins other gambling venues in Davenport and Sioux City who recently did likewise, which, according to Ohorilko, was a wise economic decision. Both those casinos witnessed a stark improvement in their businesses after making the move, Radio Iowa reported, as inland operations hold significant advantages that floating river barge locations cannot match. “The reasons for that are very simple — in that, typically, on a land-based facility – there is more space to offer, not only additional gaming but most importantly, additional non-gaming amenities,” Ohorilko explained.
In the current entertainment market, the availability of these non-gaming options has become a pivotal part of attracting casino customers.
For instance, while approving Casino Queen’s move inland, the Racing and Gaming Commission also gave the go-ahead to a proposed remodeling of Harvey’s in Council Bluffs at a cost of $31 million, most of which will be spent not on expanding or improving gaming options but rather on “a new Celebrity Chef Restaurant, a Guy Fierie restaurant, (and) renovation of all of their hotel rooms,” Ohorilko told Radio Iowa, “just to allow for a more comfortable experience for those guests.”
The new location of Casino Queen, meanwhile, will be at 100 Anti Monopoly Street, according to a press release from Queen Casino and Entertainment Inc., an East St. Louis-based company that owns the facility in Marquette. “The casino will add more than 12,000 square feet to an existing dockside building to accommodate the 17,000-square-foot casino,” the release added, “which will have more than 400 slot machines, two new blackjack tables and other games.” Upgrade efforts also include plans to build “a new main entrance, dining areas and a sports bar.”
At its current water-borne site, Casino Queen in Marquette boasts numerous gaming options described as “very diverse” and consisting “of 566 slots and video poker games with an entire room dedicated to video poker. Players will also find eight gaming tables featuring craps, Mississippi Stud, and Ultimate Texas Hold ’em,” in addition to “two live poker tables open on weekends,” according to a report published Friday by World Casino News.
Riverboat gambling was first legalized in Iowa in 1991, at which time gamblers’ individual bets could be a maximum of just $5; overall gambling losses, meanwhile, were limited to $200 per person per session. These riverboats were also required to maintain their status as active boats, which they achieved by going on periodic water excursions. In 2004, however, the state’s legislature dropped that pretense, allowing casinos to moor their barges rather than requiring that casinos be on operational boats.