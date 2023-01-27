Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

This depiction illustrates how the new Casino Queen Marquette will appear following its move inland and corresponding renovations to its existing on-shore facilities.

 Courtesy Casino Queen Marquette/Facebook

One of Clayton County’s most recognizable venues will soon be changing, as the operation of the Casino Queen in Marquette will be moving to dry land.

Plans for the casino to move from its current location on the Miss Marquette riverboat to a land-based operation were approved and announced Thursday, Brian Ohorilko, Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, told Radio Iowa.

