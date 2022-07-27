Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

July 27, 2022

Ruby B. Brewington, 87, of Oelwein, died Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care in Oelwein. Funeral Services are pending at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

