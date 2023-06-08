MADISON, Wisconsin — The University of Wisconsin–Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Payton Rukdaschel of Jesup is among those achieving academic excellence with inclusion on the spring dean’s list. Ruckdaschel is attending the School of Education at the UW-Madison.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.