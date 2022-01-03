Pro wrestling fans will be excited to learn that Oelwein Celebration Inc. is bringing Rugged Pro Wrestling to the Oelwein High School Gymnasium on Saturday, Feb. 19. All funds raised from this RPW event will go toward the Oelwein Celebration to be held June 3, 4, 5.
This live pro wrestling event will feature action from Oelwein’s own Adam Love. Flex Appeal will also be in action, along with several other wrestlers of RPW. The evening’s entertainment will also feature a “tables match” and a “falls-count-anywhere match.”
Doors will open at 5 p.m. to the general public with bell time at 6. Front row seats are $15, floor seats $10, and bleachers $5. VIP tables for eight are $150. Tickets are available at O-Town Discounts & More and at Oelwein’s Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh.