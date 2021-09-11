The 9/11 attacks don't feel like they happened 20 years ago, says Barbara Rundle, a longtime hardware store employee and community volunteer who was named Woman of the Year for 2020.
On that morning, she and her husband, Oelwein Fire Chief Wallace Rundle were having coffee after she returned from her daily walk with her friend, Jean Lincoln.
"Came home and had coffee with Wallace, got ready to go to Irene Pitz’s as we were practicing for a program she wanted to put on ... canceled that and just kept watching TV and what was happening. Couldn’t tear ourselves from the TV.
“Wallace went on duty at the fire department as he was chief then. We continued on with our lives but there were lots of ceremonies we attended to honor the memories of all those lost and those still being looked for.
"Wallace bought flags that you could put on your car windows for all the volunteer firemen and those at the fire department. Back then there were the chief and two to three others on duty at the fire department.
“We still cannot talk about it, or watch a program on TV without tearing up,” Barbara said. “We pray for all the souls of our dearly departed firefighters, policemen and others who were taken from us that day. Cannot believe it has been 20 years as you feel it is yesterday when you talk about it. We fly our flag every day!”