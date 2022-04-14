JESUP – In memory of Iowa Highway Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith (ISP badge 462) hundreds participated in a 4.62 mile walk/run in person or virtually using #462challenge online.
Sgt. Smith lost his life April 9, 2021 leading a team into a barricaded home in Grundy Center after hours of negotiations failed to resolve the situation.
The program began with a prayer by Pastor Clint Bunting, Lead Pastor for Jesup Bible Fellowship followed by Nancy Eckholm leading the singing The National Anthem.
Pastor Bunting then introduce Sgt Smith’s family, wife Kathy, son Zander, and daughter Jazlyn.
Kathy stated Jim was a Man of God and shared a short litany written by Jim and using Bible verses to illustrate what it means to be a Man of God.
“A Man of God must be Humble, Courageous, Loyal, and Righteous.
“Humble — Micah 6:8 says, ‘What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.’ A man of God is HUMBLE.
“Courageous — Deuteronomy 31:6 says, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified, for the Lord your God goes with you. He will never leave you or forsake you.” A man of God is COURAGEOUS.
“Loyal — Jeremiah 7:23 says, “Obey me, and I will be your God and you will be my people. Walk in obedience to all I command you, that it may go well with you.” A man of God is LOYAL.
“And finally Righteous — Proverbs 28:18 tells us, “He who walks blamelessly will be delivered, but he who is crooked will fall all at once.” A man of God should live a RIGHTEOUS life.”
Kathy reiterated that Jim was a man of God.
“Jim was a follower of Christ,” she said, “and today is your call to do the same. To follow Christ completely and live a life of humility, courage, loyalty, and righteousness.
“Jim loved Superheroes. He always wanted to grow up to be a superhero but as he got older, his goal was to be more like Christ. He said, ‘Christ is the exact Superhero we all need. The hero we should look up to’.”
Kathy then read a personal note from a 34 page journal Jim kept for Zander and Jazlyn.
“Please keep your faith through difficult times in life,” he wrote. “The loss of a loved one. Not getting a job you want. A broken heart. It is important to keep your faith strong. Pray to God. Ask that He bring better days. And if they do not come right away, simply ask God to continue to walk you through the hard days. Look back on your life and how God has blessed you. Has He taken care of you this long, just to abandon you now? Never!! He allows us to go through life in this fallen world, and that includes bad days too. He will never leave us there. God will always walk you out of the valley to the wonderful plans He has for you. I know He will continue to bless our lives here on earth until our last days, when He will again bless us by bringing us to Heaven for eternity with Him.”
After the program people lined up for the 4.62 mile walk/run through the streets of Jesup. Although a difficult day, Kathy stated she wanted to focus on the happy moments of Jim’s life and commitment to God and his family. She was grateful for the touching stories shared by Jim’s friends and co-workers.
Photos from this and other events to remember Sgt. Smith are on the www.rememberingjimsmith462.com website. There is also information about scholarship to help those seeking to go into law enforcement or those who have direct relatives who are law enforcement officers.
In addition, to honor Sgt. Smith and Trooper Ted Benda (ISP #313), who died in a vehicle accident last October while enroute to help apprehend a criminal, LetterWerks of Decorah is reopening an online store with items for both.
“They now have a combined shirt for the both of them that a lot of us will be wearing in DC at National Police Week,” said Kathy.
Visit https://jimsmith-tedbenda-memorialapparel.itemorder.com/shop/sale/ by Sunday, April 24, 2022, to place an order.