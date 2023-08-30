Following a temporary closure that spanned eleven months, Merle’s Auto Service of Oelwein will be marking its grand reopening this Friday, Sept. 1.
“We are getting it together and getting everything ready,” observed former Merle’s mechanic John Long who, along with his wife Kristina, will be running the day-to-day operations of the enterprise when it reopens. “I did a lot of cleaning, took a lot of stuff out of the back. The office is just about done. We are finishing it up, for sure.”
Final touches on the business’s computer system are also being made, Long added, and should be in place before the customers arrive.
While Friday marks the official reopening date, Long indicated that, due in part to the pending Labor Day holiday, customer service would be limited to oil changes only until Tuesday, Sept. 5, when the shop fully opens. Appointments for service beginning Tuesday, however, are available, and are currently being scheduled.
“It won’t be until next month,” Long said, in reference to the full post-Labor Day relaunch, “but we are starting to schedule so we can get people in here.”
Merle’s hours for assisting customers, meanwhile, will be 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturday appointments also a possibility at its familiar 113 1st St. SW location, though how those weekend slots will look has, at this stage, yet to be finalized.
“We’ll figure out Saturdays when that gets here,” Long observed.
While John, with his strong mechanical aptitude and steep background in the automotive field, will take the lead on making the vehicle repairs, it is Kristina who will manage the office, an endeavor that will mark a new direction for her, she explained.
“I did factory work before this,” she said, while indicating that, despite the lack of previous experience, she carried little trepidation regarding her ability to handle the responsibilities that will come with her new role.
“Just learning the computer system,” she projected, when identifying potential challenges she expects to encounter early on, “but I’ve been working on that.”
As for the response of community members and Merle’s existing customers to the business’s pending return, Kristina said it has been universally positive as anticipation for the relaunch continues to grow.
“Everybody I’ve talked to is really excited about us reopening,” she concluded, “so I think it will be good.”
To schedule an appointment for service at Merle’s beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, people are invited to call John and Kristina at 319-283-4824.