Jay Peterson of rural Arlington has announced he is a candidate for Fayette County Supervisor.
“I want to do things necessary to better our county,” he said in an interview Friday.
Peterson has lived in Fayette County for 25 years and operates Peterson Chemical, a business he has owned for 19 years.
“I like to get things done and stay on top of things as they come up. I have that reputation in my business, and I would carry that over as a county supervisor,” Peterson said.
He is running for county board of supervisors so he can help make an impact on the community he lives in and loves. Peterson said there needs to be more representation in the lower part of the county where the greater population is. He has 14 years of road construction experience with PCI under his belt and is familiar with dirt grades, the land, and is good with numbers.
“I consider myself good with people and am quite familiar with areas regarding construction and budget,” he said. Adding to his experience, Peterson has held a real estate and insurance license, and worked as a crop consultant at Strawberry Point and at Terra International, and Crop Production Services in Garnavillo, for 10 years total. He feels he can add valuable input when discussing ag land values and production in Fayette County, as well as understand the issues that farmers face.
Peterson said he has already talked to many residents in the county while out getting signatures for his candidate’s papers. When asking them about their main areas of concern, the two that are brought up most often are the new county shed and Dr. Leo.
“I feel the county needs some help in working with people and helping constituents understand why the board does what it does. I have a calm way of handling things, looking at all sides of an issue and weighing the problems for a workable solution. I think that is what the people in Fayette County are looking for in a supervisor,” Peterson said.
When not working, Peterson enjoys time with family, friends and his significant other, Karlene Burns. He has three grown children and eight grandchildren. He has also found a lot of enjoyment helping Starmont students for the past five years on the FFA plot. People can also find him at tractor pulls during the summer or talking about his online die-cast toy business, a side venture that he enjoys through contacts with collectors from across the country.
“I know I can do the job for the people of Fayette County, and that’s why I am running for supervisor. I want to work for the people and make sure things are done right,” he said. Peterson will be running on the Republican ticket.