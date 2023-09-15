May 9, 1930 — Aug. 31, 2023
SIOUX CITY — Ruth A. Kelley, 93, of Sioux City, and formerly of Oelwein, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City. Ruth Alberta Binning was born May 9, 1930, in Oneida, Iowa, to Lloyd Leo and Erma Wilma (Reimer) Binning. She graduated from Edgewood High School in 1948. On Nov. 15, 1952, she married Delbert Frederick Kelley in Edgewood (d. July 31, 1997). Survivors include her daughter: Patricia Hawk of Sioux City; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private inurnment will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com