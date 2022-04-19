April 20, 1968 — April 15, 2022
INDEPENDENCE — Ruth L. Lynn, 53, of Independence, died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 20, 1968, in Independence. Marriage: June 4, 1994 to Roger Max Lynn. She was a maintenance worker at the Independence McDonald’s restaurant for 15 years.
Survivors: husband Roger, three daughters, Maryann Beck and Heather Beck, both of Oelwein, Iowa, and Cheryl Goins of Quasqueton, and two sons, Richard (Andrea) Lynn of Independence and Randy (Tina) Lynn of Ryan, 13 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and three sisters, July Spece of Independence, and Liza Moreno and Nancy Beck, both of Rock Fall, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.