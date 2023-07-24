Feb. 27, 1932 — July 22, 2023
OELWEIN — A long-time resident of Oelwein, Ruth Staton, 91, died peacefully following a battle with cancer on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her home in Olathe, Kansas with family at her side.
Ruth was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Oelwein, the daughter of Peter J. and Mary C. (Vesh) Vela. In 1950, she graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Oelwein and Mercy School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids in 1953. On May 8, 1954, she was united in marriage to Marvin Leon Staton at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Ruth and Marvin raised three children in Oelwein, Richard (deceased in 1995), Debra and Cheryl. She was employed as a registered nurse for 55 years at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids and Mercy Hospital in Oelwein. Ruth was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In 2016, she moved to Olathe, Kansas. Ruth enjoyed family time, reading and traveling.
Ruth is survived by her two daughters: Debra (Wayne) Higgins of Olathe, Kansas and Cheryl (Ed) Glenn of Belleville, Kansas; four grandchildren: Carrie (Brad) Kuennen of Ames, Brad (Christina) Staton of Oelwein, Alex (Laura) Keyworth of Raytown, Missouri and Alena (Austin) Coulas of Overland Park, Kansas; and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Marvin; son: Richard; two brothers: Peter Vela, Jr. and Bernard Vela; and sister: Mary Eick.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein, with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Visitation for Ruth will be at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and 9-10 a.m. Thursday.
