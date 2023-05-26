MARSHALLTOWN — Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Chloe Bolte repeated as Class 2A individual champion at the 2A state tournament, carding a 77 on Friday to pair with a first-day 75 for a 152 total.
“Results good. Playing OK,” Bolte said. “Could have been better, but had a lot of good bogeys that balanced out not having birdies today. Didn’t take any doubles, so it worked itself out.”
The Cougars followed their 2022 team state championship with a fourth-place 738. Sumner was 12 back of Friday’s team score (363) and was leapfrogged by West Marshall (731) and New Hampton (737).
Roland-Story won with a 723.
Oelwein closed its first state appearance in several years with a two-day 787. The Huskies were five strokes better Friday, carding a 391.
Bolte went 40-37 Friday, shooting no better than par, and no worse than bogey. Zoey Rhea (97), Isabel Christensen (100) and Ava Schult (101) rounded out Friday’s round, and the team scoring for the two-day total.
Senior Emma Koester placed 56th with a 208.
Oelwein senior Emma Smock dropped 12 strokes from Thursday’s round to shoot an 88 and finish with a 188 and 28th place. Hannah Patrick’s 184 was good for 22nd, as she went 91/93. Jaylynn Craun (199) shot a 100 Friday and senior Zoey Reisner (216), a 110.
Look for a more in-depth review of the 2A state tournament over the weekend and in Tuesday’s Daily Register.