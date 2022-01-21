CORALVILLE — The final five.
Twenty girls from Oelwein, North Fayette Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Starmont and Wapsie Valley participated in the opening day of the 2022 IWOCA state tournament on Friday at the XStream Energy Arena.
A quintet is left as of press time Friday, with Sumner-Fredericksburg 100-pound sophomore Hillary Trainor and North Fayette Valley 145-pound junior Drew Chensvold reaching their respective quarterfinals.
Two are fighting their way in the consolation bracket. Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman is alive at 115 and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Emma Speicher is alive at 190. Hartman went 4-1 and Speicher is 2-1.
Oelwein’s Bailee Craun will wrestle for fifth place in the 120-pound Silver bracket after going 3-2 on the first day.
Trainor won her first two matches by fall in the 100-pound weight class. She pinned Cedar Rapids Kennedy sophomore Terranae Wyatt at 1 minute 33 seconds and followed that with an 18-second pin of Ridge View senior Dani Kron.
Chensvold received a bye in the first round and then won by fall at 1:59 over Waverly-Shell Rock junior Alivia Bixby and a 9-5 decision over St. Ansgar senior Emmalee Van Sabben.
In the 110-pound weight class, Oelwein ninth-grader Emmah Hoveland won her first match by fall at 3:46 over Glenwood sophomore Jordan Strange, but Osage junior Jaycee Fitzgerald won by fall in 16 seconds.
Hoveland’s tournament ended when West Liberty sophomore Alissa Sanchez defeated Hoveland by fall in 31 seconds.
At 120, Jocelyn Schwartz’s day ended after two matches.