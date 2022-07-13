Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Aubree Land puts the tag on Davenport Assumption’s Kelsie Hearne, Tuesday, during second inning action of the Class 3A, Region 6 Championship game in Davenport.

 John Schultz | Freelance photographer

Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli (23-6) softball came one game short of the state tournament, falling Tuesday night to Davenport Assumption (34-8) in the Quad-Cities.

The Knights won the Class 3A Region 6 championship, 9-0, on their home field.

S-F-T’s path to the title game started with a 7-0 win over Oelwein followed by a 5-4 victory over Center Point-Urbana.

Assumption has given up no runs in its three regional matchups. In their opener, they won 10-0 over Anamosa and then 13-0 over Independence.

In the final rankings compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Assumption was No. 2 in Class 3A and S-F-T was No. 13.

