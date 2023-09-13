SUMNER — Three of the top four teams in 2A all combined for a highly competitive triangular hosted by the Cougars on Tuesday night.
The matches were to 25, best of three.
No. 4 Sumner-Fredericksburg opened the loaded night with a match against No. 3 Grundy Center.
The Cougars took an early 6-4 lead in set one and the front line showed up big time with multiple blocks to help put S-F ahead 11-10.
Grundy Center called the first timeout of the match down 19-17 after Isabelle Elliott slammed home a few kills and the Cougars took the set 25-18.
The Spartans flipped the script in set two and took a 4-0 lead, forcing S-F to take a timeout.
S-F rallied to cut the lead to 11-7 and later 17-16, but Grundy Center continued to find ways to hold them off for a big 25-20 set two win to force a decisive third set.
Going to 15, the set was tied at 5-5 and later 10-10. S-F was the first to hit 15, but the lead wasn’t by two, so Grundy Center was able to battle and get the 17-15, 2-1 match win.
In the middle match between No. 1 Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center, the Wolverines got the easy 2-0 sweep.
In the nightcap, D-NH held early 5-2 and 10-6 leads in set one against the Cougars, but S-F went down 17-12 and had to take a timeout.
The Wolverines went on to take the first set, 25-14.
The momentum for D-NH continued into the second set as they went up 5-1 and later 13-5.
S-F did go on a small, four point run on match point, but the difference was too great, and D-NH went on to win 25-10, 2-0.
“The takeaway from today is that our girls are fighters,” head coach Sarah Buhman said. “They stayed in the Grundy game and kept on fighting ‘til the end. Every point, they were there and they were aggressive and it showed me a lot of things that we have going for our team.
“Against Dike, we played the the first set OK, but then kind of fell apart. We couldn’t get our offense going. They’re an excellent team and I am kind of lost for words right now. Good things and bad things came out of it.”
After the two losses, the Cougars are now 8-7 and hold a five game losing streak, but all of those losses have come to some of the top teams in the state, across all classes.
“It’s a little heartbreaking especially with losses like that one to Grundy where we were right in it,” Buhman said. “We’ve been playing some great competition, last week we were at Linn-Mar, played ranked teams in 5A, 4A and 3A. It’s only going to make us better. Playing that tough competition is what we need to do, we can figure some things out and make those adjustments while we have that pressure. When we come into the second half of the season, we are hopefully ready to take on who comes our way.”
One bright spot for S-F on Tuesday night was the way they played as a team against Grundy Center for the majority of the match. It was fast, fluid and disciplined volleyball that will carry the Cougars to where they want to go.
“We try to get everybody involved,” Buhman said. “Obviously we have Isabelle Elliott as our kind of go-to outside hitter. She dominates on the outside so she’s our go-to. Morgan [Block] can block on the right side and put the ball away too, and we saw that against Grundy. We try to keep the defense guessing, we did that more against Grundy than we did against Dike, but I’m just really proud of how they played. Everyone involved stepping up and doing what they need to do.”
S-F will have Thursday off before a loaded D-NH tournament on Saturday.