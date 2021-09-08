LA PORTE CITY — Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball swept three games from host Union Community on Tuesday (25-18, 25-20, 25-19.
The Cougars (7-2) entered the game ranked 7th in Class 2A. Union (8-2) was 12th in Class 3A.
“Union is never an easy place to play,” said S-F head coach Victoria Fowler Sorenson.
“Honestly I think Union helped us out a little bit with a bunch of missed serves in those first couple of sets. I felt our passing and serve receive was pretty good. When we needed a shot, we were able to come back and execute.”
S-F sophomore Isabelle Elliot led the Cougars offense with 11 of the team’s 31 kills. S-F senior Morgan Brandt led with 11 of the team’s 21 assists. She had 10 kills.
Junior Alivia Lang anchored the defense with 16 of the team’s 53 digs. Brandt had 10.
“We definitely have a lot of experience back from last year’s team,” Sorenson said. “There aren’t many teams that are bigger than our front row. Our serving got [Union] out of system and they couldn’t run what they wanted. When I look at aces and kills between Morgan (Brandt) and Alivia Lange, that was huge for us tonight.”
Lange was 18-for-21 serving with five aces. Brandt was 16-for-16 with four aces. Junior Payten Seehase was 12-for-12. Senior Gracie Jones was 7-for-7 with one ace. Elliot and sophomore Zoey Rhea were each 7-for-8.
UP NEXT: The Cougars will travel to Linn-Mar on Saturday for a tournament that begins at 9 a.m.