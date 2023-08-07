Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on the status of Oelwein’s two ongoing downtown street closures.
Residents and travelers who frequent downtown Oelwein have likely noticed some recent changes involving the road closures at both the corner of Charles and Frederick as well as on S. Frederick, in front of The Mealey. These changes, which range from the subtle to the more substantive, occurred following consideration of several factors, according to Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
“We were getting several comments from the business owners on that block, and we know that progress is being made on that building,” Mulfinger explained, in reference to the situation on S. Frederick in front of The Mealey. “We debated opening a lane because we are having some trouble at the Charles and Frederick intersection of people not understanding the direction to go.
“(However,) we felt that it might help some of the traffic down there and some of those businesses, and people getting around,” he said, “so we worked with public safety and public works and ordered some new signs and put those into place. Now, we are playing it by ear to see how well it does and see if we get more complaints.”
As result of these considerations, the decision was made to reopen a portion of S. Frederick, Mulfinger said, as, instead of the previous closure of both lanes, the street has now opened to northbound traffic in front of The Mealey.
“Hopefully, that helps alleviate some of the closed street pressure that some of the businesses were seeing down there,” he said.
“While we wish we could just close the sidewalk and the parking,” he continued, in detailing why the southbound lane of S. Frederick at The Mealey remains closed, “the (engineer’s) report says the middle of the road (is at risk) for falling debris. We are working with the building owner. They have plans from the engineer that they are working with, so they are reviewing those and are working on getting a contractor in there to make some repairs so that we can reopen some of those areas down there. (At that point,) they can work toward a larger plan of how they are going to fix the main problem with that building and get the façade tied back into the structure and have no issues moving forward.”
Though it may not be readily apparent, the known issues with The Mealey, therefore, make the continued lane restriction on that block of S. Frederick necessary, Mulfinger said.
“One brick at a time, initially, it was falling on the sidewalk, and so you don’t think it can go that far (into the street), but if there is a much larger problem, we’re not sure how far it can go, so we are just listening to the initial engineer’s advice on where to shut down the road.”
About one block to the north, meanwhile, concerns remain about motorists disregarding the lane closure on the corner of Frederick and Charles.